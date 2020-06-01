4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets microwave bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful Lakeside 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a well manicured large lot. This home features a large family open room with separate dining and formal living room, space. The concept for the kitchen is open with an extended breakfast bar and eat in space. The master bedroom comes with a view of the lake, a walk-in-closet garden tub, and separate shower. Nice size backyard with a screened in patio excellent for entertaining family and friends.**Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in