All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD

4486 Woodley Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4486 Woodley Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Lakeside 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a well manicured large lot. This home features a large family open room with separate dining and formal living room, space. The concept for the kitchen is open with an extended breakfast bar and eat in space. The master bedroom comes with a view of the lake, a walk-in-closet garden tub, and separate shower. Nice size backyard with a screened in patio excellent for entertaining family and friends.**Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD have any available units?
4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD have?
Some of 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD offer parking?
No, 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not offer parking.
Does 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4486 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia