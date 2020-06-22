All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:48 AM

4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY

4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway · (904) 531-9545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Come take a look at this fantastic corner unit condo in a gated community. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops, and cherry cabinets w/ a tile backsplash. This unit has a large screened lanai that faces a quiet wooded area. Community has a pool in which to relax, a workout room, and a clubhouse for parties. Close to Town Center, JTB, I95, 295, about 15 mins to the beach and downtown. In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. Income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, when requesting to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have any available units?
4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have?
Some of 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY does offer parking.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY has a pool.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have accessible units?
No, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity