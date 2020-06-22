4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY

Amenities

Come take a look at this fantastic corner unit condo in a gated community. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops, and cherry cabinets w/ a tile backsplash. This unit has a large screened lanai that faces a quiet wooded area. Community has a pool in which to relax, a workout room, and a clubhouse for parties. Close to Town Center, JTB, I95, 295, about 15 mins to the beach and downtown. In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. Income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, when requesting to view