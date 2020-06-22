All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:40 AM

4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR

4478 Congressional Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4478 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 story townhome with an attached 1 car garage located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the Georgetown community! This spacious townhouse boasts an open floor plan with lots of natural light, and large closets! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. Per the HOA, only 2 vehicles allowed per parcel. The property is behind St. John Town Center, walking distance to Top Golf, the Town Center and Publix. The property has 3 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, water views, and quiet wooded backyard with outdoor patio and outdoor deck! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR have any available units?
4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR offers parking.
Does 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR have a pool?
No, 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR have accessible units?
No, 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
