4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR

Lovely 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 story townhome with an attached 1 car garage located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the Georgetown community! This spacious townhouse boasts an open floor plan with lots of natural light, and large closets! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. Per the HOA, only 2 vehicles allowed per parcel. The property is behind St. John Town Center, walking distance to Top Golf, the Town Center and Publix. The property has 3 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, water views, and quiet wooded backyard with outdoor patio and outdoor deck! No pets.