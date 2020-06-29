All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

4472 Congressional Dr

4472 Congressional Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4472 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
AMAZING 3/3.5 WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP GOLF IN TOWN CENTER - In the heart of the Southside at ST JOHNS TOWN CENTER sits an amazing 3/3.5 anxious for new memories to made in it. Close to major expressways and to UNF, or to businesses such as Mayo Clinic, and within walking distance to great stores including Publix and TOP GOLF !!! . Home features spacious one bedroom with bathroom on the first floor with sliding doors that open to downstairs back patio, while second floor boasts the modern up to date kitchen a half bath,a small office nook, stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, over sized island, and plantation sliding shutters that open up to slider door that access the second floor deck. Living room is located on the second floor and features huge windows that allow for tons of light and shows off the warm custom paint, wooden floors, and a electric fire place that adds to the coziness Third floor features two bedrooms and two bathrooms providing tons of privacy sure to make all happy, this floor also includes a washer and dryer!!! If this wasnt enough the home is completed by a large one car garage,water softener with plenty of storage. Community maintains full gym, pool, and security gates.

(RLNE5112583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4472 Congressional Dr have any available units?
4472 Congressional Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4472 Congressional Dr have?
Some of 4472 Congressional Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4472 Congressional Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4472 Congressional Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4472 Congressional Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4472 Congressional Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4472 Congressional Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4472 Congressional Dr offers parking.
Does 4472 Congressional Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4472 Congressional Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4472 Congressional Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4472 Congressional Dr has a pool.
Does 4472 Congressional Dr have accessible units?
No, 4472 Congressional Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4472 Congressional Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4472 Congressional Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
