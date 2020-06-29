4472 Congressional Dr

Amenities

AMAZING 3/3.5 WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP GOLF IN TOWN CENTER - In the heart of the Southside at ST JOHNS TOWN CENTER sits an amazing 3/3.5 anxious for new memories to made in it. Close to major expressways and to UNF, or to businesses such as Mayo Clinic, and within walking distance to great stores including Publix and TOP GOLF !!! . Home features spacious one bedroom with bathroom on the first floor with sliding doors that open to downstairs back patio, while second floor boasts the modern up to date kitchen a half bath,a small office nook, stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, over sized island, and plantation sliding shutters that open up to slider door that access the second floor deck. Living room is located on the second floor and features huge windows that allow for tons of light and shows off the warm custom paint, wooden floors, and a electric fire place that adds to the coziness Third floor features two bedrooms and two bathrooms providing tons of privacy sure to make all happy, this floor also includes a washer and dryer!!! If this wasnt enough the home is completed by a large one car garage,water softener with plenty of storage. Community maintains full gym, pool, and security gates.



