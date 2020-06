Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

- Gorgeous home located in the desirable neighborhood of Old Mill Branch near the St Johns Town Center. Located in a cul de sac overlooking a lake with lots of privacy with a nice deck overlooking the lake. Fenced yard area, screened porch, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a sitting area, play room or flex space. You won't be disappointed!.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4463201)