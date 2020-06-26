All apartments in Jacksonville
4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR

4454 Capital Dome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4454 Capital Dome Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Georgetown townhome perfectly located near the St.Johns Town Center, I-295, JTB, and an easy drive to the Beaches and Downtown! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths this 3 story townhome includes water views and well appointed features. The First level has a half bath & bedroom (or office) with lake views. Second floor includes a family & dining area with wood look tile floors, the well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances & eat-in space, a half-bath and balcony with water view. Third floor offers a master suite with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with full bath, and laundry area. W/D AS IS, Water Softener AS IS, Fireplace decorative only.Monthly filter delivery service included in the rent. A 12 month lease required by HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR have any available units?
4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR have?
Some of 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR offer parking?
No, 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR does not offer parking.
Does 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR has a pool.
Does 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR have accessible units?
No, 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR has units with dishwashers.
