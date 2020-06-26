4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Georgetown townhome perfectly located near the St.Johns Town Center, I-295, JTB, and an easy drive to the Beaches and Downtown! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths this 3 story townhome includes water views and well appointed features. The First level has a half bath & bedroom (or office) with lake views. Second floor includes a family & dining area with wood look tile floors, the well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances & eat-in space, a half-bath and balcony with water view. Third floor offers a master suite with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with full bath, and laundry area. W/D AS IS, Water Softener AS IS, Fireplace decorative only.Monthly filter delivery service included in the rent. A 12 month lease required by HOA