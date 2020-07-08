4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4/2 WALKING DISTANCE TO FSCJ NORTH - 4/2 with 2 car garage and almost 1900 Sqft. This home is a showstopper!!! When you enter the home you are greeted by soaring ceilings and a grey and white freshly painted color scheme perfect for any decor and very modern. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGH and LUXURY VINYL PLANK . Super durable and Super Stylish.

The bedrooms are spacious and spaced out providing tons of privacy. The kitchen is large and also features a eat in kitchen and also a breakfast bar which is off of the dining room. The dining room opens up to a HUGE SCREENED IN PATIO that overlooks the MOST BEAUTIFUL, RELAXING, AND SERENE POND. The owner suite has a private entrance to this same screened in patio as well.

THIS BEAUTIFUL PIECE OF PARADISE WONT LAST LONG CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.



(RLNE5771287)