All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD

4444 Woodley Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4444 Woodley Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 WALKING DISTANCE TO FSCJ NORTH - 4/2 with 2 car garage and almost 1900 Sqft. This home is a showstopper!!! When you enter the home you are greeted by soaring ceilings and a grey and white freshly painted color scheme perfect for any decor and very modern. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGH and LUXURY VINYL PLANK . Super durable and Super Stylish.
The bedrooms are spacious and spaced out providing tons of privacy. The kitchen is large and also features a eat in kitchen and also a breakfast bar which is off of the dining room. The dining room opens up to a HUGE SCREENED IN PATIO that overlooks the MOST BEAUTIFUL, RELAXING, AND SERENE POND. The owner suite has a private entrance to this same screened in patio as well.
THIS BEAUTIFUL PIECE OF PARADISE WONT LAST LONG CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.

(RLNE5771287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD have any available units?
4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD offer parking?
Yes, 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD offers parking.
Does 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4444 WOODLEY CREEK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia