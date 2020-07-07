All apartments in Jacksonville
4440 LEXINGTON AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4440 LEXINGTON AVE

4440 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4440 Lexington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute as a button brick bungalow with many original details intact. Gorgeous refinished oak floors, crown moldings, wood ceilings, original textured walls. Living room with cozy fireplace (decorative only). Nice kitchen with stainless steel Energy Star appliances. Hall bath with tub, second bedroom with large closet. Big master bedroom suite with den/study, spacious closet, master bath with cool tiled shower, and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Elegant and low maintenance porcelain tile floors in the master as well as a separate high-efficiency heat pump. Attic has 14 inches of insulation to R38. Energy efficient heat pump systems. Lots of charm and character but with 21st century efficiency. Rent includes lawn service. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 LEXINGTON AVE have any available units?
4440 LEXINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 LEXINGTON AVE have?
Some of 4440 LEXINGTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 LEXINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4440 LEXINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 LEXINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4440 LEXINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4440 LEXINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 4440 LEXINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4440 LEXINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4440 LEXINGTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 LEXINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 4440 LEXINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4440 LEXINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 4440 LEXINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 LEXINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 LEXINGTON AVE has units with dishwashers.

