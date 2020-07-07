4440 LEXINGTON AVE

Amenities

Cute as a button brick bungalow with many original details intact. Gorgeous refinished oak floors, crown moldings, wood ceilings, original textured walls. Living room with cozy fireplace (decorative only). Nice kitchen with stainless steel Energy Star appliances. Hall bath with tub, second bedroom with large closet. Big master bedroom suite with den/study, spacious closet, master bath with cool tiled shower, and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Elegant and low maintenance porcelain tile floors in the master as well as a separate high-efficiency heat pump. Attic has 14 inches of insulation to R38. Energy efficient heat pump systems. Lots of charm and character but with 21st century efficiency. Rent includes lawn service. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.