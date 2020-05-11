444 AUBURN OAKS RD E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 4 bed/2.5 bath home in Cedar Bay. Brand new interior paint and carpet! Like-new in a desirable waterfront neighborhood. Pretty wood laminate flooring in the entryway, kitchen, dining area, pantry, and half bath. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and prep island. Family room carpeted and open to kitchen for easy entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs and includes a loft area perfect for an office or reading nook. Owner's suite has a spacious bath with a raised vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. A nice bonus is the screened in back porch with wooded views in a natural setting. Two-car garage. Available now.