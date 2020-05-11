All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
444 AUBURN OAKS RD E
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

444 AUBURN OAKS RD E

444 Auburn Oaks Road East · No Longer Available
Location

444 Auburn Oaks Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Imeson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bed/2.5 bath home in Cedar Bay. Brand new interior paint and carpet! Like-new in a desirable waterfront neighborhood. Pretty wood laminate flooring in the entryway, kitchen, dining area, pantry, and half bath. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and prep island. Family room carpeted and open to kitchen for easy entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs and includes a loft area perfect for an office or reading nook. Owner's suite has a spacious bath with a raised vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. A nice bonus is the screened in back porch with wooded views in a natural setting. Two-car garage. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E have any available units?
444 AUBURN OAKS RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E have?
Some of 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E currently offering any rent specials?
444 AUBURN OAKS RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E pet-friendly?
No, 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E offer parking?
Yes, 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E offers parking.
Does 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E have a pool?
No, 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E does not have a pool.
Does 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E have accessible units?
No, 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 AUBURN OAKS RD E has units with dishwashers.

