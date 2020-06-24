4417 SAN JUAN AVE

Amenities
Perfect rental for responsible pet owners who wish to rent in beautiful Avondale neighborhood of Jacksonville! Pet friendly with no size or breed restrictions on dogs. 3/1 historic renovated bungalow with hardwood floors, original crown molding & glasswork, CH&A, dishwasher, Jenn-Air stove w/grill cook-top, fridge w/ bottom freezer, W/D included, fenced backyard, ornate iron driveway gate, sec. system, det. 1 car garage, potting shed, small paver patio, IR-heat gas grill w/side burner, automatic sprinkler system, & cozy front porch w/ auto. plant mister system installed. Fenced yard. All kitchen appl. convey.