Jacksonville, FL
4417 SAN JUAN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4417 SAN JUAN AVE

4417 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4417 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect rental for responsible pet owners who wish to rent in beautiful Avondale neighborhood of Jacksonville! Pet friendly with no size or breed restrictions on dogs. 3/1 historic renovated bungalow with hardwood floors, original crown molding & glasswork, CH&A, dishwasher, Jenn-Air stove w/grill cook-top, fridge w/ bottom freezer, W/D included, fenced backyard, ornate iron driveway gate, sec. system, det. 1 car garage, potting shed, small paver patio, IR-heat gas grill w/side burner, automatic sprinkler system, & cozy front porch w/ auto. plant mister system installed. Fenced yard. All kitchen appl. convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 SAN JUAN AVE have any available units?
4417 SAN JUAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 SAN JUAN AVE have?
Some of 4417 SAN JUAN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 SAN JUAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4417 SAN JUAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 SAN JUAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 SAN JUAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4417 SAN JUAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4417 SAN JUAN AVE offers parking.
Does 4417 SAN JUAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 SAN JUAN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 SAN JUAN AVE have a pool?
No, 4417 SAN JUAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4417 SAN JUAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 4417 SAN JUAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 SAN JUAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 SAN JUAN AVE has units with dishwashers.
