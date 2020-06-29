4417 Jade Dr. E

Amenities

w/d hookup 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Large 3/2 in Cedar Hills! - Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in the heart of Cedar Hills on the Westside. Roomy kitchen, family den/bonus room and sufficient parking.



Features:

- Private Master Bath

- Bonus Room

- Central HVAC

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE5485802)