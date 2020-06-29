4417 Jade Dr. E

Amenities
Large 3/2 in Cedar Hills! - Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in the heart of Cedar Hills on the Westside. Roomy kitchen, family den/bonus room and sufficient parking.
Features:
- Private Master Bath
- Bonus Room
- Central HVAC
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE5485802)