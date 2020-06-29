All apartments in Jacksonville
4417 Jade Dr. E

4417 Jade Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Jade Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Large 3/2 in Cedar Hills! - Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in the heart of Cedar Hills on the Westside. Roomy kitchen, family den/bonus room and sufficient parking.

Features:
- Private Master Bath
- Bonus Room
- Central HVAC
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5485802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Jade Dr. E have any available units?
4417 Jade Dr. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Jade Dr. E have?
Some of 4417 Jade Dr. E's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Jade Dr. E currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Jade Dr. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Jade Dr. E pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Jade Dr. E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4417 Jade Dr. E offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Jade Dr. E offers parking.
Does 4417 Jade Dr. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Jade Dr. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Jade Dr. E have a pool?
No, 4417 Jade Dr. E does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Jade Dr. E have accessible units?
No, 4417 Jade Dr. E does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Jade Dr. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Jade Dr. E does not have units with dishwashers.
