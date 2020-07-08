All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N

4413 Ken Knight Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Ken Knight Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VERY BEAUTIFUL HOUSE , BACKYARD FACING RIBAULT RIVER, 2 ROOMS WOOD FLOOR AND 2 WITH CARPET, NICE BACK YARD, LANDLORD IS A PRIVATE OWNER, WILL WORK WITH YOU IF YOU HAVE A PREVIOUS ISSUE. DO NOT BE SHY TO CALL.PETS ARE WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N have any available units?
4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N have?
Some of 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N currently offering any rent specials?
4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N is pet friendly.
Does 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N offer parking?
No, 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not offer parking.
Does 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N have a pool?
No, 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not have a pool.
Does 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N have accessible units?
No, 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not have units with dishwashers.

