4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming pool home available for RENT: split floor plan 4/2 situated on a cul-de-sac in a quiet & established neighborhood central to main travel arteries.Huge vaulted ceiling family room allow access to the screened in porch and poolside lounging through French doors. 15'x30'inground pool features a fenced in back yard with a storage shed and plenty of space to play! Hardwood Floors in the family room, foyer, home office and hallway. Carpet In all four bedrooms. Custom ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Custom built-in book shelf display in the living room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. 2 car garage for additional storage. NO pets/ No smoking. Great location, great schools, great pool home won't last long so give me a call to set up your time to view this gem!