Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N

4412 Gran Meadows Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

4412 Gran Meadows Lane North, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming pool home available for RENT: split floor plan 4/2 situated on a cul-de-sac in a quiet & established neighborhood central to main travel arteries.Huge vaulted ceiling family room allow access to the screened in porch and poolside lounging through French doors. 15'x30'inground pool features a fenced in back yard with a storage shed and plenty of space to play! Hardwood Floors in the family room, foyer, home office and hallway. Carpet In all four bedrooms. Custom ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Custom built-in book shelf display in the living room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. 2 car garage for additional storage. NO pets/ No smoking. Great location, great schools, great pool home won't last long so give me a call to set up your time to view this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N have any available units?
4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N have?
Some of 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N currently offering any rent specials?
4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N pet-friendly?
No, 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N offer parking?
Yes, 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N offers parking.
Does 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N have a pool?
Yes, 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N has a pool.
Does 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N have accessible units?
No, 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 GRAN MEADOWS LN N has units with dishwashers.

