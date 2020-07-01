All apartments in Jacksonville
4398 Venetia Boulevard

4398 Venetia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4398 Venetia Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Home Manager Wanted. This is a unique opportunity to rent this beautiful home. This home is offered fully furnished and professionally designed for less than half of the market rent. Our company works with sellers who understand, in order to sell a home quickly and for a higher price, a professional staging company service is necessary. As a home manager you will be required to maintain a clean, "Show Ready", home at all times.

This opportunity is perfect for a non-smoking and well organized couple or individual with no pets. This is an opportunity to live in a beautiful home with contemporary furniture at 40-50 percent of the regular rent. Homes typically rent from $1,200 to $1,500 per month.

Please visit our website at dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers/ to apply and learn more about the program. A list of available homes can be seen at dwellstaginganddesign.com/homes/

Dwell is the leading staging company in N Florida and is interested in working with professional individuals. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4398 Venetia Boulevard have any available units?
4398 Venetia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4398 Venetia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4398 Venetia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4398 Venetia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4398 Venetia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4398 Venetia Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4398 Venetia Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4398 Venetia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4398 Venetia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4398 Venetia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4398 Venetia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4398 Venetia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4398 Venetia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4398 Venetia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4398 Venetia Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4398 Venetia Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4398 Venetia Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

