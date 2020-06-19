All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

4368 ELLIPSE DR

4368 Ellipse Drive · (904) 614-8680
Location

4368 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2142 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Live at the St. Johns Town Center in the exclusive gated community of Georgetown! This 3 bed/3.5 bath townhome features crown moulding, 16 inch tile, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and granite counter tops. 2 owners suites are located on the third floor, each with their own private bath. The second floor includes the living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, and wooden deck overlooking the pond. The third bedroom is on the ground floor and also includes a private bath. The townhouse features a one car garage with plenty of driveway space. Georgetown offers a fitness center and a pool. Available now! Only two cars permitted, per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4368 ELLIPSE DR has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4368 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4368 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4368 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4368 ELLIPSE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4368 ELLIPSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4368 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4368 ELLIPSE DR does offer parking.
Does 4368 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4368 ELLIPSE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4368 ELLIPSE DR has a pool.
Does 4368 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4368 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4368 ELLIPSE DR has units with dishwashers.
