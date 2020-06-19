4368 ELLIPSE DR

Amenities

Live at the St. Johns Town Center in the exclusive gated community of Georgetown! This 3 bed/3.5 bath townhome features crown moulding, 16 inch tile, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and granite counter tops. 2 owners suites are located on the third floor, each with their own private bath. The second floor includes the living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, and wooden deck overlooking the pond. The third bedroom is on the ground floor and also includes a private bath. The townhouse features a one car garage with plenty of driveway space. Georgetown offers a fitness center and a pool. Available now! Only two cars permitted, per HOA.