Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4361 Gadsden Court Available 02/21/20 Charming Home in Desirable San Marco - You found it! Located only a few houses from the river, this 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den and inside laundry room is a must see! Renovated kitchen features 42'' cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Renovated bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. One car garage. WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!! Backyard area wonderful for entertaining. Inquire today!



Showing Instructions:

**To request a showing, please go to our Website at PacificoFL.com, click on FEATURED RENTALS, and then click SHOWING REQUEST

www.pacificofl.com/showing-request-pre-screen-1



Additional fees may include:

Pet (if applicable) - $250/pet

Lease closing - $100



(RLNE5491752)