Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

PAXON 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, north on Stockton, left on Edison, right on Broward to sign. 3 BR, 1 BA, living room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, W/D hookup, tile floors throughout, approx. 900 sf, 1 year lease, may consider cat w/NRPF, no smoking, may consider Section 8, $690 sec dep, [OV gg/fm/sh] available now