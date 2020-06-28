4358 TIMUQUANA RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

ORTEGA 2ND FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT TIMUQUANA VILLAGE: From 5 Points, Park St. to South on US 17, left on Timuquana, take first entrance on right for Timuquana Village. Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen (R/R), CHA, balcony, freshly painted, new laminate flooring in living/dining room with carpet in bedroom, walk in closet, water included in rent, 687 square feet, community pool, laundry facility on site, 1 year lease, $850 security deposit, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, (AVK PM RS) available now