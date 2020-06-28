All apartments in Jacksonville
4358 TIMUQUANA RD
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

4358 TIMUQUANA RD

4358 Timuquana Road · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

4358 Timuquana Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
ORTEGA 2ND FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT TIMUQUANA VILLAGE: From 5 Points, Park St. to South on US 17, left on Timuquana, take first entrance on right for Timuquana Village. Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen (R/R), CHA, balcony, freshly painted, new laminate flooring in living/dining room with carpet in bedroom, walk in closet, water included in rent, 687 square feet, community pool, laundry facility on site, 1 year lease, $850 security deposit, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, (AVK PM RS) available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 4358 TIMUQUANA RD have?
Some of 4358 TIMUQUANA RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4358 TIMUQUANA RD pet-friendly?
No, 4358 TIMUQUANA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4358 TIMUQUANA RD offer parking?
No, 4358 TIMUQUANA RD does not offer parking.
Does 4358 TIMUQUANA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4358 TIMUQUANA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 TIMUQUANA RD have a pool?
Yes, 4358 TIMUQUANA RD has a pool.
Does 4358 TIMUQUANA RD have accessible units?
No, 4358 TIMUQUANA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 TIMUQUANA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4358 TIMUQUANA RD has units with dishwashers.
