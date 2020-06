Amenities

In the heart of Mandarin, this 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home has spacious bedrooms and fenced in private backyard. Stone accented wood burning fireplace and a covered patio. Split layout bedrooms upstairs each with their own private bathroom. Living area, kitchen, dining space, laundry and half bath all downstairs. Close to schools, shopping and interstate.