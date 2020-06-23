All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4346 Tradewinds Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4346 Tradewinds Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4346 Tradewinds Dr.

4346 Tradewinds Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4346 Tradewinds Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32250
Isle of Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Dwell Staging and Design is North Florida's leading home staging company. We work with sellers of vacant homes who understand that in order to sell their home quickly and for a higher price that their home needs to be professionally staged to look like a model home.

Dwell professionally stages these homes and then places one of our home managers into the home. The manager pays a substantially reduced monthly fee in exchange for keeping the home in a "show ready" condition and allowing for the home to be shown 7 days a week with a 2 hour notice.

Please visit our website at www.dwellstaginganddesign.com
or Call us NOW
Dwell Staging and Design is North Florida's leading home staging company. We work with sellers of vacant homes who understand that in order to sell their home quickly and for a higher price that their home needs to be professionally staged to look like a model home.

Dwell professionally stages these homes and then places one of our home managers into the home. The manager pays a substantially reduced monthly fee in exchange for keeping the home in a "show ready" condition and allowing for the home to be shown 7 days a week with a 2 hour notice.

Please visit our website at www.dwellstaginganddesign.com
or Call us NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Tradewinds Dr. have any available units?
4346 Tradewinds Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4346 Tradewinds Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Tradewinds Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Tradewinds Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4346 Tradewinds Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4346 Tradewinds Dr. offer parking?
No, 4346 Tradewinds Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4346 Tradewinds Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Tradewinds Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Tradewinds Dr. have a pool?
No, 4346 Tradewinds Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Tradewinds Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4346 Tradewinds Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Tradewinds Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4346 Tradewinds Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4346 Tradewinds Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4346 Tradewinds Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia