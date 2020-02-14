4340 Windergate Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Large Cozy Apartment - Close to Everything - Come view this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Mandarin, located right off of Old St. Augustine Rd. This home has a fenced backyard, two very large bedrooms, a huge living room with a fireplace, and includes a washer and dryer.



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100



If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!



(RLNE5034087)