Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4332 Windergate Drive

4332 Windergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR / 2.5 BA Townhome for rent in the heart of Mandarin !!!! - New Pics coming soon....
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live In the heart of Mandarin!!! This 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom town home has spacious bedrooms and fenced in private backyard. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included!! Stone accented wood burning fireplace and a covered, screened patio. Split layout bedrooms upstairs and a living/dining area downstairs. Close to shopping and great Mandarin schools! This rental will not last long!!!

CALL OR TEXT FRANK @ 904-415-4027 TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!

$1150 Rent + $10 Admin Fee per month

Frank Lemaster 904-415-4027
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276

(RLNE4997276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Windergate Drive have any available units?
4332 Windergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Windergate Drive have?
Some of 4332 Windergate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Windergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Windergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Windergate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 Windergate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4332 Windergate Drive offer parking?
No, 4332 Windergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4332 Windergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 Windergate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Windergate Drive have a pool?
No, 4332 Windergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Windergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4332 Windergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Windergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 Windergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
