Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

4311 Venetia Boulevard

Location

4311 Venetia Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
One of a kind custom mid-century home designed by renowned architect Taylor Hardwick. Bright open floor plan with sun drenched rooms, soaring ceilings, large copper fireplace and fantastic views. Located on the protective, private, deep water inlet of Pirates Cove where relaxing by the pool or taking in the awesome water views is a part of its alluring charm. Integrity of the home's original design was maintained with recent renovations in keeping with the mid century aesthetic . The entire living space of this special property is filled with many updates; new stainless steel appliances, tile floors, new carpet, and freshly painted rooms throughout. Be the first to live in this special waterfront home with dock in the highly desirable area of Ortega/Venetia. This retro late 1960's mid century home is a must see. Home is available immediately. Lawn and pool maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Venetia Boulevard have any available units?
4311 Venetia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Venetia Boulevard have?
Some of 4311 Venetia Boulevard's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Venetia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Venetia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Venetia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Venetia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4311 Venetia Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4311 Venetia Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4311 Venetia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Venetia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Venetia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4311 Venetia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4311 Venetia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4311 Venetia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Venetia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 Venetia Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
