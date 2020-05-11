4311 Venetia Boulevard

Amenities

One of a kind custom mid-century home designed by renowned architect Taylor Hardwick. Bright open floor plan with sun drenched rooms, soaring ceilings, large copper fireplace and fantastic views. Located on the protective, private, deep water inlet of Pirates Cove where relaxing by the pool or taking in the awesome water views is a part of its alluring charm. Integrity of the home's original design was maintained with recent renovations in keeping with the mid century aesthetic . The entire living space of this special property is filled with many updates; new stainless steel appliances, tile floors, new carpet, and freshly painted rooms throughout. Be the first to live in this special waterfront home with dock in the highly desirable area of Ortega/Venetia. This retro late 1960's mid century home is a must see. Home is available immediately. Lawn and pool maintenance included.