Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GOLF VIEW 2ND FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT: From 95 south, exit right onto Baymeadows Rd. right on Sanchez Rd.continue on Plaza Gate LN, S into GOLF VIEW, building is on the left. 2 BR, 1.5 BA,large living/dining room combo,kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), W/D, CHA, Tile through out the condo, large screened private balcony overlooking, beautiful courtyard.Club pool with club facilities. Water and Sewer included in rent. May consider Pet 15lb and under. 1,035 security deposit, (AVLB eh) Available NOW