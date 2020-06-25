All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

4271 STUDIO PARK AVE

4271 Studio Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4271 Studio Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
SOUTHSIDE! FABULOUS MIDTOWNE! GATED! Over 2700 sq. ft. 3 or 4 B.R's. OR, 3 B.R.'s + MEDIA RM, 3.5 baths, Spiral stairway @ Entry. Real H.wood floors in; Entry, Living Rm, Formal Dining RM which has Chair Rail molding & Library Panel @ lower area. Open Concept for Family RM & Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, GRANITE counter tops. Island/Bartop in Kitchen, eat-in area & pantry closet. Door to large deck off Kitchen/family RM for cookouts & fun! Private backyard space. 3 blocks to St. Vincent Hospital. Oversized 2 car garage, + driveway + big storage RM. End unit! Top FL has 3 B. R.'s & 2 baths. Main level is living space + the 1/2 bath. Lower level; big MEDIA RM or 4th bedroom + full bath + closet. Door in hallway area that goes out to garage. POOL & Exercise RM @ Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE have any available units?
4271 STUDIO PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE have?
Some of 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4271 STUDIO PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE has a pool.
Does 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 STUDIO PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
