4271 STUDIO PARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

SOUTHSIDE! FABULOUS MIDTOWNE! GATED! Over 2700 sq. ft. 3 or 4 B.R's. OR, 3 B.R.'s + MEDIA RM, 3.5 baths, Spiral stairway @ Entry. Real H.wood floors in; Entry, Living Rm, Formal Dining RM which has Chair Rail molding & Library Panel @ lower area. Open Concept for Family RM & Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, GRANITE counter tops. Island/Bartop in Kitchen, eat-in area & pantry closet. Door to large deck off Kitchen/family RM for cookouts & fun! Private backyard space. 3 blocks to St. Vincent Hospital. Oversized 2 car garage, + driveway + big storage RM. End unit! Top FL has 3 B. R.'s & 2 baths. Main level is living space + the 1/2 bath. Lower level; big MEDIA RM or 4th bedroom + full bath + closet. Door in hallway area that goes out to garage. POOL & Exercise RM @ Clubhouse.