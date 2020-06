Amenities

garage range refrigerator

You will not want to miss this bargain of a home! 3 bedroom 1 bath home is situated on a large fenced in lot! Tile floors through most of the main living areas. The garage has been converted to a second living room offering plenty of room for entertaining family and friends! Screened Florida room overlooking the large, fenced in back yard is a peaceful place to relax!