4252 Eagles View Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Nice home available for immediate move-in! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing for rent. This home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space. Beautifully maintained home! There are nice laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the entire home. Nice spacious living room with fireplace and separate dining area. Kitchen is a great size and has upgraded stainless steel appliances and food prep island. Breakfast nook located off the kitchen. Great size master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Large screened in patio. Washer/dryer included.



Lawncare is included in the rental.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 3224



(RLNE4967647)