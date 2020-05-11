All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4252 Eagles View Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4252 Eagles View Lane

4252 Eagles View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4252 Eagles View Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Nice home available for immediate move-in! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing for rent. This home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space. Beautifully maintained home! There are nice laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the entire home. Nice spacious living room with fireplace and separate dining area. Kitchen is a great size and has upgraded stainless steel appliances and food prep island. Breakfast nook located off the kitchen. Great size master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Large screened in patio. Washer/dryer included.

Lawncare is included in the rental.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 3224

(RLNE4967647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Eagles View Lane have any available units?
4252 Eagles View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 Eagles View Lane have?
Some of 4252 Eagles View Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Eagles View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Eagles View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Eagles View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4252 Eagles View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4252 Eagles View Lane offer parking?
No, 4252 Eagles View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4252 Eagles View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 Eagles View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Eagles View Lane have a pool?
No, 4252 Eagles View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Eagles View Lane have accessible units?
No, 4252 Eagles View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Eagles View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Eagles View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
