Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4245 San Juan Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4245 San Juan Ave

4245 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4245 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVONDALE! Adorable & Super Spacious 2/2 + Office/Sunroom! - This house is loaded with charm and sits on a double lot with lawn service included! Entry offers an arched dooorway to foyer with tongue and groove paneling into spacious living room with fireplace. Just off of living room there is an office/sunroom offering a built-in bookshelf and arched double doors. You can enter the large and charming dining room through either beautiful glass paneled doors. Kitchen is white and bright with granite countertops! The oversized master suite is also located downstairs. Upstairs is a VERY SPACIOUS loft that offers bedroom area PLUS lots of extra living space and a private bath with multiple closets. Lots of windows throughout for ample natural lighting.

Pet friendly with $250 pet fee.

CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER FOR A SHOWING NOW! 904-615-0834

$1375.00 + $10.00 admin fee= $1385 monthly

Jennifer Lynch
Realtor
Cell 904-615-0834
JenniferL@centerbeamrealestate.com

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276

(RLNE5073547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 San Juan Ave have any available units?
4245 San Juan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4245 San Juan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4245 San Juan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 San Juan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 San Juan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4245 San Juan Ave offer parking?
No, 4245 San Juan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4245 San Juan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 San Juan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 San Juan Ave have a pool?
No, 4245 San Juan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4245 San Juan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4245 San Juan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 San Juan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 San Juan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 San Juan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 San Juan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
