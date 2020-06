Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool garage

Mandarin Convenience - 2br/2ba condo, centrally located in Mandarin. 42 in cabinets, quartz countertops,. Hardwood floors through out. View of the beautiful pond a must see. Gated community, pool, exercise room all part of the amenities. One car garage, washer/dryer included. Call for an appointment to see this property. Lisa Jones, 904-657-7462



(RLNE4691158)