4235 WOODMERE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool

This Craftsman style, 1920s home is such a rare find in Avondale. This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bath, updated, pool home with water access on Fishweir Creek features an updated, large, eat-in kitchen, refinished hardwoods, newer electric and plumbing all on a ⅓ acre lot. The upstairs bedrooms are large and have a renovated bath. The upstairs bonus room off bedrooms could be an office, playroom or sleeping porch. There is a covered patio that overlooks the pool and lead out to the dock. The creek can accommodate jet skis, canoes, kayaks and stand up paddle boards. There is also a small garden, chicken coop and fire pit in the back yard. The spaciousness of this home is felt in every room.