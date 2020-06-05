All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

4235 WOODMERE ST

4235 Woodmere Street · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Woodmere Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
This Craftsman style, 1920s home is such a rare find in Avondale. This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bath, updated, pool home with water access on Fishweir Creek features an updated, large, eat-in kitchen, refinished hardwoods, newer electric and plumbing all on a ⅓ acre lot. The upstairs bedrooms are large and have a renovated bath. The upstairs bonus room off bedrooms could be an office, playroom or sleeping porch. There is a covered patio that overlooks the pool and lead out to the dock. The creek can accommodate jet skis, canoes, kayaks and stand up paddle boards. There is also a small garden, chicken coop and fire pit in the back yard. The spaciousness of this home is felt in every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

