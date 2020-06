Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE IN BEFORE CHRISTMAS! This NEW modern home is stunning. It features 9 foot ceilings, wood look tile floors and an entirely open floor plan. With a hybrid energy efficient water heater, Low E double pane windows, and solar panels, your energy bill is next to nothing! This home is a MUST SEE and will not last long!