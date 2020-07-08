4154 Owen Avenue

Amenities

Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath home. This home has stainless steel appliances along with new flooring and window unit that has Ac and Heat. It backs up to the river so if you like to fish this is a great spot for you. Come see it before its gone. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.