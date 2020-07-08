Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath home. This home has stainless steel appliances along with new flooring and window unit that has Ac and Heat. It backs up to the river so if you like to fish this is a great spot for you. Come see it before its gone. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4154 Owen Avenue have any available units?
4154 Owen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.