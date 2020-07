Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

3/1 on Westside - This home features a carport, a large bonus room, fenced back yard ceramic tile floors and hardwood floors. This home also has a big living room, step up dining room and double driveway. This home has appliances, granite counter tops and back splash,central a/c and washer/dryer connections.



DIRECTIONS:N on Blanding, L on Harlow, R on Jammes, R on Aldington, R on Sudbury, L on Arcot



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5867676)