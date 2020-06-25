4100 ROSECLIFF LN

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath Two Story End unit Townhouse Inside Gated Community This one is sure to please. Shows great and is immaculate. Newer Carpet and paint. Neat and Clean. Huge Family Room with Adjoing formal dining Room. Large open and airy Kitchen fully loaded with 42 inch Cabinets smooth top range microwave refrigerator and Corian counter tops. Master suite is huge with garden tub and shower Jack & jill sinks seperate potty room and walk in closet. All the bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. This is an end unit and backs up to the pool. Available June 10 2019