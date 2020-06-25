All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4100 ROSECLIFF LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4100 ROSECLIFF LN
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

4100 ROSECLIFF LN

4100 Rosecliff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4100 Rosecliff Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath Two Story End unit Townhouse Inside Gated Community This one is sure to please. Shows great and is immaculate. Newer Carpet and paint. Neat and Clean. Huge Family Room with Adjoing formal dining Room. Large open and airy Kitchen fully loaded with 42 inch Cabinets smooth top range microwave refrigerator and Corian counter tops. Master suite is huge with garden tub and shower Jack & jill sinks seperate potty room and walk in closet. All the bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. This is an end unit and backs up to the pool. Available June 10 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 ROSECLIFF LN have any available units?
4100 ROSECLIFF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 ROSECLIFF LN have?
Some of 4100 ROSECLIFF LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 ROSECLIFF LN currently offering any rent specials?
4100 ROSECLIFF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 ROSECLIFF LN pet-friendly?
No, 4100 ROSECLIFF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4100 ROSECLIFF LN offer parking?
Yes, 4100 ROSECLIFF LN offers parking.
Does 4100 ROSECLIFF LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 ROSECLIFF LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 ROSECLIFF LN have a pool?
Yes, 4100 ROSECLIFF LN has a pool.
Does 4100 ROSECLIFF LN have accessible units?
No, 4100 ROSECLIFF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 ROSECLIFF LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 ROSECLIFF LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia