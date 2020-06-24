410 E BAY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool putting green hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Beautiful town home sitting directly on the Riverfront of the St. John's River! This amazing town home offers beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/built-ins, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and attached TV room & formal dining. Backyard offers a fenced in, over sized, patio.Beside the privacy of the town home, resident's get the privilege of using the amenities at The Plaza with includes 24/7 concierge service, fitness center with saunas, steam rooms, half-court squash court, jacuzzi, pool, tennis courts, putting green, business center, 21st floor club room, & wine tasting room. Located on the Northbank in Downtown, where you can walk to theaters, restaurants, concerts & sporting events.