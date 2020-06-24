410 E BAY ST

Amenities
Beautiful town home sitting directly on the Riverfront of the St. John's River! This amazing town home offers beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/built-ins, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and attached TV room & formal dining. Backyard offers a fenced in, over sized, patio.Beside the privacy of the town home, resident's get the privilege of using the amenities at The Plaza with includes 24/7 concierge service, fitness center with saunas, steam rooms, half-court squash court, jacuzzi, pool, tennis courts, putting green, business center, 21st floor club room, & wine tasting room. Located on the Northbank in Downtown, where you can walk to theaters, restaurants, concerts & sporting events.