Jacksonville, FL
410 E BAY ST
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:51 PM

410 E BAY ST

410 Bay St E · No Longer Available
Location

410 Bay St E, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful town home sitting directly on the Riverfront of the St. John's River! This amazing town home offers beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/built-ins, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and attached TV room & formal dining. Backyard offers a fenced in, over sized, patio.Beside the privacy of the town home, resident's get the privilege of using the amenities at The Plaza with includes 24/7 concierge service, fitness center with saunas, steam rooms, half-court squash court, jacuzzi, pool, tennis courts, putting green, business center, 21st floor club room, & wine tasting room. Located on the Northbank in Downtown, where you can walk to theaters, restaurants, concerts & sporting events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 E BAY ST have any available units?
410 E BAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 E BAY ST have?
Some of 410 E BAY ST's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 E BAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
410 E BAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E BAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 410 E BAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 410 E BAY ST offer parking?
No, 410 E BAY ST does not offer parking.
Does 410 E BAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 E BAY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E BAY ST have a pool?
Yes, 410 E BAY ST has a pool.
Does 410 E BAY ST have accessible units?
No, 410 E BAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E BAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 E BAY ST has units with dishwashers.
