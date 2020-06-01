4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR

Amenities

Spacious two story home with many Extras! Eat In Kitchen offers 42'' upgraded wood cabinets, corian counter tops, stainless appliances, huge walk in pantry. Tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths. New carpet. Big open family room is wired for surround sound, formal living/dining, inside utility room. Guest bedroom and full bath down, huge master and 3 other bedrooms plus large open loft area upstairs. Ceiling fans, dual A/C, open patio and conservation lot, 2'' blinds through out. Convenient to NAS Jax, Mayport, I-295, downtown and Riverside Market Place restaurants and shopping!