All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR

4066 Anderson Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4066 Anderson Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two story home with many Extras! Eat In Kitchen offers 42'' upgraded wood cabinets, corian counter tops, stainless appliances, huge walk in pantry. Tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths. New carpet. Big open family room is wired for surround sound, formal living/dining, inside utility room. Guest bedroom and full bath down, huge master and 3 other bedrooms plus large open loft area upstairs. Ceiling fans, dual A/C, open patio and conservation lot, 2'' blinds through out. Convenient to NAS Jax, Mayport, I-295, downtown and Riverside Market Place restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR have any available units?
4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR have?
Some of 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR currently offering any rent specials?
4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR pet-friendly?
No, 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR offer parking?
Yes, 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR offers parking.
Does 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR have a pool?
No, 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR does not have a pool.
Does 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR have accessible units?
No, 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4066 ANDERSON WOODS DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia