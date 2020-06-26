4032 Mission Hills Circle West

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A must-see golf course pool home in Hidden Hills. Beautiful landscaped lot, an open floor plan with high ceilings and new flooring throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Great screened pool with outdoor summer kitchen. Enjoy a completely updated kitchen with elegant soft close wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen adjoins the family room with a lovely fireplace, along with a perfectly positioned half bath. The split floor plan allows the large Master suite privacy and luxury with a whirlpool tub and shower; along with a custom closet. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.