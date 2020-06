Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Old St Augustine Rd Area - Spacious one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse located in quiet neighborhood! 2 car driveway and 2 car garage, perfect for any family. Features fenced in backyard for intimate gatherings, cozy kitchen pass-through, and more. Enjoy living minutes away from various shops and restaurants and just a short drive into the city.



