400 E Bay St #608

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym pool internet access media room sauna tennis court

The Plaza Riverfront Downtown Condo Furnished - A unique opportunity for a fully furnished unit in downtown Jacksonville. Minutes from the Metropolitan Park, Veterans Arena, Daily's Place Amphitheater, and TIAA Bank Field, there is no shortage of fun activities close by. Scenic views of the St. Johns River from a personal balcony, a spacious open floor plan, and hardwood flooring throughout. The expanded master suite includes an office area. Master Bathroom offers double vanities, a walk in closet and separate shower and tub. Amenities include a 24/7 concierge, heated pool, fitness center, sauna and steam room, tennis, business center, and library. All utilities included (electric, cable, WiFi, water and HOA)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793692)