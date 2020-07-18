All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

400 E Bay St #608

400 East Bay Street · (904) 414-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400 E Bay St #608 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
pool
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
The Plaza Riverfront Downtown Condo Furnished - A unique opportunity for a fully furnished unit in downtown Jacksonville. Minutes from the Metropolitan Park, Veterans Arena, Daily's Place Amphitheater, and TIAA Bank Field, there is no shortage of fun activities close by. Scenic views of the St. Johns River from a personal balcony, a spacious open floor plan, and hardwood flooring throughout. The expanded master suite includes an office area. Master Bathroom offers double vanities, a walk in closet and separate shower and tub. Amenities include a 24/7 concierge, heated pool, fitness center, sauna and steam room, tennis, business center, and library. All utilities included (electric, cable, WiFi, water and HOA)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E Bay St #608 have any available units?
400 E Bay St #608 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Bay St #608 have?
Some of 400 E Bay St #608's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Bay St #608 currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Bay St #608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Bay St #608 pet-friendly?
No, 400 E Bay St #608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 400 E Bay St #608 offer parking?
No, 400 E Bay St #608 does not offer parking.
Does 400 E Bay St #608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 E Bay St #608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Bay St #608 have a pool?
Yes, 400 E Bay St #608 has a pool.
Does 400 E Bay St #608 have accessible units?
No, 400 E Bay St #608 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Bay St #608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E Bay St #608 does not have units with dishwashers.
