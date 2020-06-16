All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:12 AM

400 E BAY ST

400 East Bay Street · (904) 634-8838
Location

400 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
pool
putting green
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful and upgraded 1 bedroom w/den situated on the corner with views of the park area and river! Features hardwood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and freshly painted. This condo has been redesigned to separate bathroom from master bedroom, and den offers as an office or guest room. Amenities included 24/7 concierge service, guest suite, fitness center w/state of the art equipment, steam rooms, saunas, squash ct., tennis ct., business center, 21st Floor clubroom, wine tasting room, dog park, pool & putting green. Walk to restaurants, sporting events, theatre & concerts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E BAY ST have any available units?
400 E BAY ST has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E BAY ST have?
Some of 400 E BAY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E BAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
400 E BAY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E BAY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E BAY ST is pet friendly.
Does 400 E BAY ST offer parking?
No, 400 E BAY ST does not offer parking.
Does 400 E BAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 E BAY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E BAY ST have a pool?
Yes, 400 E BAY ST has a pool.
Does 400 E BAY ST have accessible units?
Yes, 400 E BAY ST has accessible units.
Does 400 E BAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 E BAY ST has units with dishwashers.
