400 E BAY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym pool putting green guest suite hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Beautiful and upgraded 1 bedroom w/den situated on the corner with views of the park area and river! Features hardwood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and freshly painted. This condo has been redesigned to separate bathroom from master bedroom, and den offers as an office or guest room. Amenities included 24/7 concierge service, guest suite, fitness center w/state of the art equipment, steam rooms, saunas, squash ct., tennis ct., business center, 21st Floor clubroom, wine tasting room, dog park, pool & putting green. Walk to restaurants, sporting events, theatre & concerts.