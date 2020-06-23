3954 COBALT AVE E

Amenities

carport recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom home is conveniently located on the Westside ... and has recently been renovated.Excellent floor plan. Separate dining room. Large living room. Laminate floors and carpet in bedrooms.Refrigerator & Stove are included.Fenced front and back yards.Covered carport. Has HUGE shed out back. Also has two other storage sheds.Better get this one quick.Thanks for looking.All details must be verified.