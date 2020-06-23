All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3954 COBALT AVE E

3954 E Cobalt Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3954 E Cobalt Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom home is conveniently located on the Westside ... and has recently been renovated.Excellent floor plan. Separate dining room. Large living room. Laminate floors and carpet in bedrooms.Refrigerator & Stove are included.Fenced front and back yards.Covered carport. Has HUGE shed out back. Also has two other storage sheds.Better get this one quick.Thanks for looking.All details must be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 COBALT AVE E have any available units?
3954 COBALT AVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 COBALT AVE E have?
Some of 3954 COBALT AVE E's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 COBALT AVE E currently offering any rent specials?
3954 COBALT AVE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 COBALT AVE E pet-friendly?
No, 3954 COBALT AVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3954 COBALT AVE E offer parking?
Yes, 3954 COBALT AVE E does offer parking.
Does 3954 COBALT AVE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3954 COBALT AVE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 COBALT AVE E have a pool?
No, 3954 COBALT AVE E does not have a pool.
Does 3954 COBALT AVE E have accessible units?
No, 3954 COBALT AVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 COBALT AVE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3954 COBALT AVE E does not have units with dishwashers.
