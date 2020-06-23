All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR

3946 Arbor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3946 Arbor Lake Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully Renovated!! Great single story attached home with screened patio and small yard. New, new new! New appliances, new granite counters in kitchen and baths, new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, newly refinished bathtubs, new carpet, new paint, new blinds, new lighting etc. This home features an open floor plan with an eat in kitchen, separate dining room, living room with fireplace, tile flooring throughout except bedrooms, walk in closet in master BR, newer roof, laundry hook ups and garage. Community offers pools, tennis courts and lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR have any available units?
3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR have?
Some of 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR does offer parking.
Does 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR has a pool.
Does 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR have accessible units?
No, 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR has units with dishwashers.
