3946 ARBOR LAKE CIR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Fully Renovated!! Great single story attached home with screened patio and small yard. New, new new! New appliances, new granite counters in kitchen and baths, new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, newly refinished bathtubs, new carpet, new paint, new blinds, new lighting etc. This home features an open floor plan with an eat in kitchen, separate dining room, living room with fireplace, tile flooring throughout except bedrooms, walk in closet in master BR, newer roof, laundry hook ups and garage. Community offers pools, tennis courts and lakes.