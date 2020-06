Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 1 car garage. Conveniently located off Beach Blvd Right before Kernan Blvd. This home offers a nice spacious kitchen area that has a ''L'' Island and counter top for bar stools with tile Floors underneath. Enjoy the carpets in your bedrooms, with each room offering a ceiling fan. This home has plenty of yard space as well as it has a screened back porch & covered front porch for entertaining. Plenty of parking.