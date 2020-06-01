Rent Calculator
3920 JAMMES RD
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM
3920 JAMMES RD
3920 Jammes Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3920 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
GREAT 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH HOME; SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING; CEILING FANS; STORAGE ROOM INCLUDE WASHER AND DRYER. 1 CAR CARPORT; FENCED YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 JAMMES RD have any available units?
3920 JAMMES RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3920 JAMMES RD have?
Some of 3920 JAMMES RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3920 JAMMES RD currently offering any rent specials?
3920 JAMMES RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 JAMMES RD pet-friendly?
No, 3920 JAMMES RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3920 JAMMES RD offer parking?
Yes, 3920 JAMMES RD offers parking.
Does 3920 JAMMES RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 JAMMES RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 JAMMES RD have a pool?
No, 3920 JAMMES RD does not have a pool.
Does 3920 JAMMES RD have accessible units?
No, 3920 JAMMES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 JAMMES RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 JAMMES RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
