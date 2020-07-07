3918 LIONHEART DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious waterfront townhome with a 2 car garage located in much desired gated community of Ironwood. Open layout with lots of natural light, tall ceilings, crown molding, office/ study, lots of storage, fireplace and a screened lanai that overlooks a lake. Kitchen that has an eat-in for breakfast overlooks large Living & Dining. 3 Bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. Masters has a large ensuite bathroom with separate shower and garden tub and huge walk-in closet. washer & dryer included as courtesy items. Centrally located to major roads, St Johns Towncenter, hospitals, Tinseltown and close drive to the beach. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground and a gym. Hassle free living!