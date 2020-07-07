All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3918 LIONHEART DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3918 LIONHEART DR
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:41 PM

3918 LIONHEART DR

3918 Lionheart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3918 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious waterfront townhome with a 2 car garage located in much desired gated community of Ironwood. Open layout with lots of natural light, tall ceilings, crown molding, office/ study, lots of storage, fireplace and a screened lanai that overlooks a lake. Kitchen that has an eat-in for breakfast overlooks large Living & Dining. 3 Bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. Masters has a large ensuite bathroom with separate shower and garden tub and huge walk-in closet. washer & dryer included as courtesy items. Centrally located to major roads, St Johns Towncenter, hospitals, Tinseltown and close drive to the beach. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground and a gym. Hassle free living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
3918 LIONHEART DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 LIONHEART DR have?
Some of 3918 LIONHEART DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 LIONHEART DR currently offering any rent specials?
3918 LIONHEART DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 LIONHEART DR pet-friendly?
No, 3918 LIONHEART DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3918 LIONHEART DR offer parking?
Yes, 3918 LIONHEART DR offers parking.
Does 3918 LIONHEART DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 LIONHEART DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 LIONHEART DR have a pool?
Yes, 3918 LIONHEART DR has a pool.
Does 3918 LIONHEART DR have accessible units?
No, 3918 LIONHEART DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 LIONHEART DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 LIONHEART DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia