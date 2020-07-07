3918 LIONHEART DR

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious waterfront townhome with a 2 car garage located in much desired gated community of Ironwood. Open layout with lots of natural light, tall ceilings, crown molding, office/ study, lots of storage, fireplace and a screened lanai that overlooks a lake. Kitchen that has an eat-in for breakfast overlooks large Living & Dining. 3 Bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. Masters has a large ensuite bathroom with separate shower and garden tub and huge walk-in closet. washer & dryer included as courtesy items. Centrally located to major roads, St Johns Towncenter, hospitals, Tinseltown and close drive to the beach. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground and a gym. Hassle free living!