Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3872 PICADOR CT
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

3872 PICADOR CT

3872 Picador Court · No Longer Available
Location

3872 Picador Court, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
One of a kind in conditions. Great starter home!. This beautiful 2/1 unit is located in a prime areas in a Gated Community. Easy access to highways, hospitals, restaurants and an easy drive to NAS Jax.. The living /dining combo area both have a great view anywhere you sit. Home has newer cabinets, new laminate flooring and tile on the entry and was just freshly painted. The abundance of French doors will accommodate great sunsets and enjoy great skies views. The balcony is amazing in space and will host many friends and family. There are three pools in the community and one is under cover and you can enjoy it year round. Quiet and pleasant is one great way to describe the community. Call to schedule an appointment and one of our dedicated agents will be glad to assist you. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 PICADOR CT have any available units?
3872 PICADOR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 PICADOR CT have?
Some of 3872 PICADOR CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 PICADOR CT currently offering any rent specials?
3872 PICADOR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 PICADOR CT pet-friendly?
No, 3872 PICADOR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3872 PICADOR CT offer parking?
Yes, 3872 PICADOR CT offers parking.
Does 3872 PICADOR CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3872 PICADOR CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 PICADOR CT have a pool?
Yes, 3872 PICADOR CT has a pool.
Does 3872 PICADOR CT have accessible units?
No, 3872 PICADOR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 PICADOR CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3872 PICADOR CT has units with dishwashers.

