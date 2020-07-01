3872 PICADOR CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

One of a kind in conditions. Great starter home!. This beautiful 2/1 unit is located in a prime areas in a Gated Community. Easy access to highways, hospitals, restaurants and an easy drive to NAS Jax.. The living /dining combo area both have a great view anywhere you sit. Home has newer cabinets, new laminate flooring and tile on the entry and was just freshly painted. The abundance of French doors will accommodate great sunsets and enjoy great skies views. The balcony is amazing in space and will host many friends and family. There are three pools in the community and one is under cover and you can enjoy it year round. Quiet and pleasant is one great way to describe the community. Call to schedule an appointment and one of our dedicated agents will be glad to assist you. Sorry No Pets.