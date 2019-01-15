All apartments in Jacksonville
3838 Coastal Cove Cir.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3838 Coastal Cove Cir

3838 Coastal Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3838 Coastal Cove Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Built in 2017, this like-new home features 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms PLUS an additional office enclosed with french doors. Spacious foyer leads to an open floor plan downstairs with wood-look tile. Kitchen features stainless appliances, double ovens, quartz countertops, and white shaker-style cabinetry. Peaceful pond views from the living areas that lead out the screened porch and fully-fenced backyard. Head upstairs to all 4 bedrooms and laundry. Owner's suite features tray ceilings and a beautiful bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub, and oversized walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer provided. Lawncare included! Pets welcome subject to owner's approval

(RLNE5586112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3838 Coastal Cove Cir have any available units?
3838 Coastal Cove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 Coastal Cove Cir have?
Some of 3838 Coastal Cove Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 Coastal Cove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Coastal Cove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Coastal Cove Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3838 Coastal Cove Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3838 Coastal Cove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3838 Coastal Cove Cir offers parking.
Does 3838 Coastal Cove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 Coastal Cove Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Coastal Cove Cir have a pool?
No, 3838 Coastal Cove Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3838 Coastal Cove Cir have accessible units?
No, 3838 Coastal Cove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Coastal Cove Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 Coastal Cove Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

