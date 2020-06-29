3819 Rose Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS HOME ON HALF ACRE-NORTHSIDE - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home has all the perks! This home has a fenced in patio and over a half acre natural habitat! There is a large eat-in kitchen, family room, covered entry, pergola covered patio and a 1 car carport with a long driveway for ample parking. Also, this home has a natural preserve with a tropical garden, a butterfly garden and a home for Hummingbirds, turtles and fruit trees of citrus, bananas, avocados and aloe. **Utilities such as water and waste water are included...



For a viewing call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $95



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.



(RLNE5400639)