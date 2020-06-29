All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:51 AM

3819 Rose Street

3819 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Rose Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS HOME ON HALF ACRE-NORTHSIDE - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home has all the perks! This home has a fenced in patio and over a half acre natural habitat! There is a large eat-in kitchen, family room, covered entry, pergola covered patio and a 1 car carport with a long driveway for ample parking. Also, this home has a natural preserve with a tropical garden, a butterfly garden and a home for Hummingbirds, turtles and fruit trees of citrus, bananas, avocados and aloe. **Utilities such as water and waste water are included...

For a viewing call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE5400639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Rose Street have any available units?
3819 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3819 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 3819 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 3819 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 3819 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

