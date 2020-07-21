3791 Golden Reeds Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come home to Pablo Bay and enjoy the many amenities of the neighborhood. The open floorplan includes 4 bedroom 3 baths with a Bonus Suite on the second floor, Chef's kitchen with granite counters , stainless appliances, loads of cabinets, breakfast bar that opens to Family room, Owners Suite, Hardwood floors throughout, tiled entryway, Plantation shutters, ceiling fans and upgraded lighting. The home offers an abundance of storage space. Family room opens to screened lanai that overlooks fenced backyard and offers lots of privacy. The home is located a biking distance to Mayo Clinic and close to J Turner Butler. Fireplace is decorative only. Lawn care included in rent. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. Owner will consider 18 month or 2 years lease, as well.