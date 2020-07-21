All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3791 Golden Reeds Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3791 Golden Reeds Ln
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

3791 Golden Reeds Ln

3791 Golden Reeds Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Beach Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3791 Golden Reeds Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come home to Pablo Bay and enjoy the many amenities of the neighborhood. The open floorplan includes 4 bedroom 3 baths with a Bonus Suite on the second floor, Chef's kitchen with granite counters , stainless appliances, loads of cabinets, breakfast bar that opens to Family room, Owners Suite, Hardwood floors throughout, tiled entryway, Plantation shutters, ceiling fans and upgraded lighting. The home offers an abundance of storage space. Family room opens to screened lanai that overlooks fenced backyard and offers lots of privacy. The home is located a biking distance to Mayo Clinic and close to J Turner Butler. Fireplace is decorative only. Lawn care included in rent. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. Owner will consider 18 month or 2 years lease, as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3791 Golden Reeds Ln have any available units?
3791 Golden Reeds Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3791 Golden Reeds Ln have?
Some of 3791 Golden Reeds Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3791 Golden Reeds Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3791 Golden Reeds Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 Golden Reeds Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3791 Golden Reeds Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3791 Golden Reeds Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3791 Golden Reeds Ln offers parking.
Does 3791 Golden Reeds Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3791 Golden Reeds Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 Golden Reeds Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3791 Golden Reeds Ln has a pool.
Does 3791 Golden Reeds Ln have accessible units?
No, 3791 Golden Reeds Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 Golden Reeds Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3791 Golden Reeds Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia