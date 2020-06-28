3726 WINDMAKER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This delightful townhome has been upgraded with faux wood tile in living area and stairs. Enjoy views of the tranquil lake & fountain from the screen porch. Spacious great room and dining area. Upstairs features main bedroom with lake views and vaulted ceilings. Main bath has garden tub with shower. Lots of hanging space in the walk in closet. Secondary upstairs bedrooms have cathedral & vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Kitchen features 42'' maple cabinets, Corian solid counter tops & eating space. Resort style well kept grounds and club pool. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and I-295.