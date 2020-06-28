All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3726 WINDMAKER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3726 WINDMAKER WAY
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

3726 WINDMAKER WAY

3726 Windmaker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3726 Windmaker Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This delightful townhome has been upgraded with faux wood tile in living area and stairs. Enjoy views of the tranquil lake & fountain from the screen porch. Spacious great room and dining area. Upstairs features main bedroom with lake views and vaulted ceilings. Main bath has garden tub with shower. Lots of hanging space in the walk in closet. Secondary upstairs bedrooms have cathedral & vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Kitchen features 42'' maple cabinets, Corian solid counter tops & eating space. Resort style well kept grounds and club pool. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and I-295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 WINDMAKER WAY have any available units?
3726 WINDMAKER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 WINDMAKER WAY have?
Some of 3726 WINDMAKER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 WINDMAKER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3726 WINDMAKER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 WINDMAKER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3726 WINDMAKER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3726 WINDMAKER WAY offer parking?
No, 3726 WINDMAKER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3726 WINDMAKER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 WINDMAKER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 WINDMAKER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3726 WINDMAKER WAY has a pool.
Does 3726 WINDMAKER WAY have accessible units?
No, 3726 WINDMAKER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 WINDMAKER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 WINDMAKER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia